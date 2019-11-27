DETROIT – A postal worker was injured over the weekend when shots were exchanged between two vehicles on Detroit’s west side, police said.

A white BMW and a white Dodge Durango were heading west on Puritan Avenue at 4:06 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

The vehicles turned north on Coyle Street and the Durango pulled alongside the BMW, officials said. Gunshots were exchanged between the occupants of the vehicles, police said.

During the exchange of gunfire, a female postal worker was injured, according to authorities. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, officials said.

Both vehicles fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Authorities said the BMW had a sunroof. The Durango had a broken rear passenger window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.