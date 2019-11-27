CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Three United States Army soldiers in Kuwait sent special Thanksgiving messages to their loved ones back in Michigan.

Maj. Gregory Poulos, of South Lyon; Sgt. 1st Class Adam Lund, of Marquette; and Staff Sgt. Jessica Borgeld, of Comstock Park, are at Camp Arifjan.

Staff Sgt. Godot Galgano made videos of the servicemembers sharing well wishes. Watch them below: