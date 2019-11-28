DETROIT – One family’s tradition of attending the America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit keeps growing as the years past.

It all started when Hal Schwartz brought his daughter, Blair, to the parade in 1989. She was only 1.

“From then on, we’ve come every single year,” he said.

Hal Schwartz would take his two daughters to the parade each year, but as everyone grew up, the size of the group grew, too.

Over the past 30 years, the crew has grown to 30 people.

“He’s so excited. The morning always starts with holiday music in the car whether we like it or not,” said Lindsey Schwartz, Hal’s daughter.

Blair Schwartz said the tradition will go on for her father’s entire life.

“This is going to be something that lasts a lifetime for him," she said.