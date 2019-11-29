DETROIT – An 18-year-old man realized he had been shot after leaving the scene of an argument on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Faust Avenue, according to authorities.

The teenager got into an argument with a 48-year-old man, police said. The 48-year-old pulled out a gun and fired shots at the teenager, officials said.

After the 18-year-old left the scene, he realized he had been shot, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the 48-year-old left the scene in a gold 2005 Chevrolet Uplander before officers arrived.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.