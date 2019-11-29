LIVONIA, Mich. – A Livonia man is facing multiple charges after shooting at a court officer trying to evict him Tuesday morning.

James Fernandes, 43, is facing two counts each of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

Fernandes was charged following a barricaded gunman incident at his home in the 16000 block of Blue Skies in Livonia Tuesday. Police say he allegedly fired shots at the court officer who tried evicting him from the home.

Livonia police arrived at the scene and surrounded the house. They were able to convince Fernandes to peacefully surrender following a brief standoff with officers. No one was injured. Fernandes was arraigned Wednesday in the Livonia 16th District Court and denied bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Livonia 16th District Court.