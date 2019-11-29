DETROIT – A man was shot Thursday night while walking into a Detroit gas station.

Police said the man was going into a gas station in the 1900 block of E. McNichols about 8:05 p.m. when someone in an older model, dark-colored sedan stopped near the entrance.

A man got out of the passenger seat and fired several shots at the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police 11th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.