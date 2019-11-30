DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Thanksgiving weekend continues to be chilly. This time rain and snow are on the menu for Saturday. We’ll only experience rain Sunday. Afterward, it becomes drier.

Saturday morning will be cloudy and chilly. Pre-dawn temps start in the low 30s. Families going to and from morning services or activities will need to bundle up. They’ll need safe driving skills later in the morning.

Sunrise is at 7:41 a.m. ET.

At breakfast-time, there’s a chance of scattered flurries south of I-94. The best chance of precipitation from a new low pressure system is mid to late morning and during the midday hours.

Many neighborhoods will start by experiencing scattered flurries and snow showers or scattered rain and snow showers combined. Temperatures will hover just above the freezing mark by lunch.

Saturday afternoon temps rise to the middle and upper 30s. Any scattered snow showers or wintry mix will turn to chilly rain.

College football fans traveling to and from Michigan-Ohio State (kickoff at 12 noon ET) or Michigan State-Maryland (kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET) will not find driving impossible, but they should factor on an extra 30 minutes going to or from the game. East Lansing has a better chance of scattered snow and sleet lasting longer. Ann Arbor will be cloudy with a few flurries for tailgaters, then a rain/snow mix at kickoff will be followed by chilly rain showers during the game.

Saturday evening continues to be chilly and wet. Rain is possible with temperatures staying in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunset is at 5:03 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will have temperatures staying above the freezing mark. Rain remains possible with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Rain will be heavy at times overnight and at dawn Sunday.

Sunday has a chance of rain under chilly, then milder conditions. After a warm front passes, temps rise from the 30s to the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Monday becomes drier and chillier again. Temperatures start near 30 degrees at the morning bus stop. Daytime temperatures reach 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.