MICHIGAN – Recreational marijuana will be sold for the first time in Michigan starting Sunday, more than one year after it was approved by voters.

“I think it is a historic day, what it has to offer,” said Nick Warra, General Manager of Exclusive Brands, an Ann Arbor based marijuana dispensary.

Exclusive Brands is one of the three dispensaries licensed to sell marijuana at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The two other marijuana dispensaries are Arbors Wellness and Greenstone Provisions.

You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana and have a valid state ID or driver’s license.

The businesses say they’re ready for the long lines. Recreational marijuana will be more expensive than medical marijuana. It has an excise tax of 10 percent in addition to the state’s 6 percent sales tax.