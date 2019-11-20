DETROIT – In 2018, Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana by an 11-point margin. 50 of Michigan’s 83 counties voted in favor of the proposal. But good luck finding it when businesses start to open in December.

As state regulators begin licensing businesses to open as early as December, many residents will not have the option to buy recreational weed in their communities.

UPDATE: Legal recreational marijuana officially goes on sale today, one year after Michigan voters approved it

Why? Well, as a part of Proposal 1, communities have the option to opt out of recreational marijuana businesses inside their borders. In most cases, City Council or City Commissioners voted to opt out of the business end. Marijuana in general is legal in Michigan, as of December 2018.

These communities can opt back in, of course. Some decided to opt out as a precaution, waiting to see how other communities fare. Some opted out simply because their individual communities voted against the proposal in November. Other communities have approved caps on the number of growers and businesses allowed.

The list includes some of Michigan’s most populated cities, like Detroit, Dearborn, Troy, Livonia, Farmington Hills and Rochester Hills.

Here are some of the 2018 vote totals and opt outs around Metro Detroit:

Wayne County: 61 percent voted in favor. 38 percent voted against.

Wayne County opt outs include:

Oakland County: 58.8 percent voted in favor. 41 percent voted against.

Oakland County opt outs include:

Macomb County: 55 percent voted in favor. 45 percent voted against.

Macomb County opt outs include:

Check out the full Michigan opt out list below: (communities are considered to be opted in unless otherwise noted below)