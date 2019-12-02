DETROIT – Shiela Calvin the daughter of veteran, Phillip Ramsay says she’s been trying to contact Detroit detectives for weeks in regards to the case of a brutal assault that took place while her father was waiting at a bus stop on the corner of Gratiot and State Fair Avenue back in November.

“It was just like, I wasn’t getting no justice done. It was like you don’t have a case number, I can’t help you,” Calvin said.

Her father has been in and out of the hospital since allegedly being beaten up by teens and even hit in the face with a crowbar. So Calvin was doing some investigating and found a lead of her own, but no matter how much she tried - she said detectives never reached back out to her. Something Commander Eric Decker calls a misunderstanding.

“I don’t know where the disconnect was there. I’ve talked to my lieutenant, my special ops, the detective unit. No body has that information that she’s been trying to reach us,” said Decker.

Regardless of the reason, Calvin believes the same teens accused of doing this to her father, may have preyed on another elderly person at the bus stop. A crime she says could have possibly been prevented if she was able to pass along their description.

“A friend of mine called me last night and said ‘hey the same thing that happened to your dad happened to Tony just two days ago,’” said Sheila.

But there was a silver lining, after Local 4 made several phone calls to the police department, detectives finally called Calvin while our cameras were rolling. It’s a phone call that has restored her hopes for justice.