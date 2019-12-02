REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Justin Jennings is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to police. He was last seen in the area of Crosley Avenue and Joy Road in Redford Township at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said he has a slender build and a scar near his left eyebrow.

If you have any information contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.