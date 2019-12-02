LOS ANGELES – The Norwegian Joy arrived at the port of Los Angeles on Sunday as several passengers fell ill on the ship.

Paramedics were on standby to evaluate the sick passengers. None of the 19 passengers requested to be taken to the hospital to treat their flu-like symptoms.

Last week, six people became sick while aboard the same cruise ship.

A supervisor called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with officials to ensure the illness does not become an outbreak.