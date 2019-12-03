The city of Warren is now accepting nominations for its Christmas lights contest.

Categories include: Brightest, block themed, most creative, Beautification Commission’s Choice and Cultural Commission’s Choice.

You can send nominations to the Warren Park’s and Recreation Facebook page by clicking here.

Judging will then take place next Thursday December 12th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mayor Jim Fouts will then present awards to the winners on Wednesday December 18th at 2 p.m.

Those who are unable to attend will be able to get their awards at a later date.