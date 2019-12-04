FBI: Woman might have critical information about child in sexual exploitation investigation

DETROIT – FBI agents are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who might have critical information about a child sexual exploitation investigation dating back to 2012.

Federal officials are calling the woman “Jane Doe 37.” They said she might have important information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial videos of the woman with a child were first recorded in June 2014, FBI agents said. Data embedded within the video files suggest they were produced in April 2012, officials said.

Audio from the movie “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background of the videos, according to authorities.

“Jane Doe 37” is described as a white woman with frown hair and dark-framed glasses. Police said it’s possible the woman’s appearance has changed over the years.

Information about this person was originally released in 2016 as a “John Doe,” officials said. Investigators said they have now determined the person is a woman.

No additional details about the case, including the location, have been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

You can see the full FBI poster below.