Kroger launches prepared meal delivery service, without the delivery or service fees

Kroger is partnering with Indianapolis startup ClusterTruck for the launching of Kroger Delivery Kitchen, a prepared meal delivery service featuring multiple menus created in kitchen.

Customers will be able to order restaurant-style meals online and get their food delivered within a half hour, without delivery or service fees.

“The way our customers order and receive meals is evolving, and ClusterTruck’s innovative culinary and digital design is cracking the code for the future of profitable meal delivery,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s CIO. “Kroger is leveraging ClusterTruck’s advanced technology to ensure our customers don’t have to sacrifice quality and value for convenience when it comes to meal delivery. Kroger Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck will allow our customers to access restaurant-quality fresh and delicious meals like never before and without having to pay excessive service or delivery fees.”

The initial rollout will be in Denver, Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio and Carmel, Indiana. Service in Denver will be operated by King Soopers Delivery Kitchen, owned and powered by ClusterTruck.

Customers in Carmel, Indianapolis and Columbus delivery zones can go to KrogerDeliveryKitchen.com to place their orders online or download the ClusterTruck app. Customers in Denver can visit KingSoopersDeliveryKitchen.com.