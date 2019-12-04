New Michigan law expected to deter ‘porch pirates’

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A new Michigan law aims to stop porch pirates from stealing packages.

“It’s a crime of opportunity and a chance of not getting caught,” said Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli. “But now, if you get caught, you’re going to pay the price.”

Legislators approved a new bill that makes stealing from someone’s porch punishable crime at the state level. The first time someone is caught, they could spend up to a year in jail. The second time someone is caught, it’s considered a felony.

“I think it’s great to have stiffer penalties for these people that commit these crimes,” Bastianelli said.

Sterling Heights resident Don Kiefiuk agrees

“Well I think there’s got to be some meat behind some law that inhibits people from thinking about doing that," Kiefiuk said. "The people stealing them are the problem. Even if it’s made easier, it’s really their fault.”

It is difficult to prevent theft from porches, but there are ways to make it a little harder for the thieves.

The new legislation aims to make thieves think twice before stealing packages around the holidays -- or any time of year.