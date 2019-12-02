DETROIT – Last year, more than 11 million packages were stolen off of front porches, and 75% of those thefts happened while homeowners were at work, experts said.

Residents who have several packages coming to their doorstep become targets. Last week, a Clinton Township homeowner caught a porch pirate on her security cameras.

To protect your packages from that fate, start by signing up for text, email and app notifications. Packages are scanned every step of the process, even when they’re a mile away.

As you’re hitting the checkout button, put a note outlining delivery preferences for drivers. In the delivery options, you can also mark the option to require a signature with the package.

Packages can be sent to friends or neighbors. You can find out if your workplace allows for personal deliveries.

Cameras don’t stop thefts, but they make it easier to catch thieves afterward. Smart locks allow residents to unlock and lock their doors from a phone.

If none of those options are viable, choose a pickup location, such as an Amazon locker. Some carriers allow customers to choose a store such as Walgreens or Kroger, as well.

These tips might sound like common sense, but they’re important to protect your property this holiday season.

You can hear more in Hank Winchester’s video above.