The top 4 bars for a special occasion in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. The Apparatus Room

PHOTO: JUNE H./YELP

Topping the list is The Apparatus Room. Located at 250 W. Larned St. downtown Detroit, the bar and New American spot is the highest-rated high-end bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 533 reviews on Yelp.

"The Apparatus Room is located in Detroit Foundation Hotel, in the former headquarters of the Detroit Fire Department," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

We found this about the business's signature items: "Led by Michelin-star Chef Thomas Lents, The Apparatus Room offers New American cuisine in a rough and refined setting," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. "The bar and lounge are also available for drinks and bites without reservations."

2. Parc

Next up is downtown's Parc, situated at 800 Woodward Ave. With four stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp, the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

"Located in the heart of downtown, in the award-winning Campus Martius Park, PARC features 'redefined Detroit cuisine.'" per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Globally-aware and locally-focused, the menu is inspired by the influences and flavors of Detroit's vast cultural communities, both past and present. Inspired by meals from his childhood in Michigan, Executive Chef Jordan Hoffman has developed Parc's menu to feature familiar yet refined expressions of traditional Midwestern comfort foods."

3. Lady Of The House

PHOTO: KARIM J./YELP

Corktown's Lady Of The House, located at 1426 Bagley Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 304 reviews.

"Chef Kate Williams is the visionary and head chef of the project," according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "Chef Kate specializes in nose to tail, whole animal preservation and utilization, as well as highlighting local farms in her cuisine. She has honed her skills around the world including New York City, Chicago and Copenhagen."

4. Iridescence

Photo: ANN W./Yelp

Iridescence, a bar and New American spot that offers seafood and more in Briggs, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 266 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2901 Grand River Ave. to see for yourself.

"Modern American cuisine is complemented by breathtaking city views and a Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "The only AAA 4 Diamond Award-winning restaurant in Detroit, Iridescence is a gem at the top of the city."

