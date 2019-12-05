GM is dropping Buick Regal sedan

DETROIT – Say goodbye to the Buick Regal.

General Motors is dropping the car after more than four decades. The Regal dates back to 1973 and was considered one of GM’s first personal luxury cars. But sales were down 19 percent in the first nine months of the year as consumers increasingly choose SUVs.

GM has already been moving away from passenger cars, dropping most of its models, including the Chevrolet Cruz, in recent years.