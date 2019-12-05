34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

News

GM is dropping Buick Regal sedan

Tags: Buick, Regal, Buick Regal, GM, Automotive, Consumder, Detroit, Michigan, Local, Business
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 8: In this photo provided by General Motors, the 2012 Buick Regal with eAssist fuel-saving technology is introduced at a special Buick event February 8, 2011 in Chicago, IL. The eAssist technology improves overall fuel economy by 25-percent. Estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg city and 37 mpg on the highway - pending EPA certification. (Photo by Steve Fecht/General Motors via Getty Images) (2011 Steve Fecht/General Motors)

DETROIT – Say goodbye to the Buick Regal.

General Motors is dropping the car after more than four decades. The Regal dates back to 1973 and was considered one of GM’s first personal luxury cars. But sales were down 19 percent in the first nine months of the year as consumers increasingly choose SUVs.

GM has already been moving away from passenger cars, dropping most of its models, including the Chevrolet Cruz, in recent years.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.