Longtime Central Michigan University sports announcer Don Chiodo killed in crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Don Chiodo, a play-by-play announcer for football and men’s basketball at Central Michigan University, died Wednesday in a crash.

Chiodo has been calling plays at his alma mater for 10 years, after starting his broadcasting career as a television reporter up north and in Saginaw.

“There’s not one person who could say a bad word about don Chiodo. This was a guy that treated everyone equally,” said Chad Bush, the play-by-play announcer for Eastern Michigan University basketball. “It took me a really long time to think about what this would mean to him and his family and not having him around. He was Central Michigan.”

