More sickened from romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif.

More people have been sickened from romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif.

According to the CDC, more than 100 people in 23 states, including Michigan, have been infected with a strain of E. coli linked to the lettuce.

Officials are advising consumers not to eat it and retailers not to sell the lettuce until further notice.

According to the FDA, romaine harvested outside of the Salinas region has not been implicated in this outbreak.

No deaths have been reported.

