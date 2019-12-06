Uber safety report reveals widespread sexual assault problem

Uber released a safety report detailing the number of sexual abuse complaints made to the company both in 2017 and 2018.

The 84-page report shows the rideshare company received 5,981 reports of sexual abuse, with 235 reports of rape in 2018 and 229 in 2017.

Tony West, Uber’s chief legal officer, says drivers aren’t always the alleged attacked. Riders were the accused party in 45% of the reports filed, according to the company.

“So this is not just a one-sided problem, we have to keep in mind that both drivers and riders are victims,” West said.

Uber does not contact law enforcement when notified of a sexual assault unless directed by the victim, according to company policy.

In addition to sexual assault reports, the company revealed 107 deaths caused by crashes in the last two years.