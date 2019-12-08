Dogs, police, volunteers scour woods in search for missing Southfield woman

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. – A dozen K-9 units searched acres of land in Benzie County hoping to find clues in the disappearance of Southfield woman Adrienne Quintal.

Quintal was last seen about two months ago at her family’s cabin in Honor, about 20 miles south of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

The night of her disappearance, Quintal had called a friend for help in the middle of the night during in a shoot-out at the cabin.

Police officers -- along with dogs and volunteers -- searched the area Saturday.

Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said they are narrowing down theories about what could have happened to Quintal and believe she may have had a medical episode.

The search will continue Sunday.

Quintal’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police department at 866-774-2345.