FBI agents found codeine, 70 pounds of marijuana on plane rapper Juice WRLD was on before death

CHICAGO – FBI agents found prescription codeine and 70 pounds of marijuana in the plane rapper Juice WRLD was riding in before his death Sunday, NBC News reports.

Juice WRLD, whose birth name was Jarad Higgins, died shortly after his plane landed at Chicago’s Midway Airport early Sunday. He was 21 years old.

According to NBC, Chicago police said officers and FBI agents met the plane as it was landing about 1:30 a.m. local time because they suspected the rapper had contraband.

Authorities found six bottles prescription codeine cough syrup and the 70 pounds of marijuana while searching luggage that was on the plane.

What happened

Juice WRLD went into convulsions during the search. One of the agents administered Narcan after the rapper’s girlfriend said he had been taking Percocet, an opioid painkiller, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The rapper woke up but remained incoherent, according to the Chicago Tribune. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:15 a.m. local time Sunday.

An autopsy was completed Monday but the toxicology test results were still pending, the medical examiner's office said. Foul play is not suspected in his death.

None of the dozen or so people on the plane admitted to carrying the drugs, but detectives were conducting a forensic analysis to determine which bags belonged to which passengers, Guglielmi said, adding that two security guards who on the plane were arrested on misdemeanor gun charges.

Three guns, metal-piercing bullets and a high-capacity ammunition magazine were also found during the search.