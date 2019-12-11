Family wants answers in fatal shooting of Roseville teen

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – In December 2018, a 17-year-old boy was found dead in Roseville.

ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old Detroit boy shot, killed on Roseville street

Someone held a gun up to Antonio Christian’s chest and pulled the trigger on Pinehurst Street between 12 Mile Road and Wellworth Street.

Friends and family members will gather Wednesday night where Christian was shot to honor him and to keep the case from going cold.

His family believes he was set up for some unknown reason.

A Utica man was taken into custody and questioned, but was released.

Roseville police said there hasn’t been any new developments and urge anyone who knows something to reach out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4475.