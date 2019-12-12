Morning Show Insider: Jason Carr’s Pure Michigan

DETROIT – Jason Carr: So, the governor and the legislature sent Pure Michigan to sleep with the fishes in their final budget deal. 13 years after debuting (doesn’t it seem much longer?) the campaign has become a source of iconic state pride and, if you believe the travel and tourism people, a revenue-generating machine: $2.5 billion according to one estimate. And as a bonus it gave us those instant classic YouTube spoof videos making fun of, among other things, our state tree the road construction barrel.

Now what?

What is Tim Allen going to do for money? Voice Buzz Lightyear again? C’mon! Guy’s gotta make a living! Not to mention the sweaty copywriters cranking out all that purple prose that made you want to Netflix and chill with your best gal beside Tahquamenon Falls while eating coney dogs and pasties as Bob Seger croons Night Moves in a canoe drifting by. And the canoe has a cooler filled with Faygo and Vernors. And it’s snowing while the leaves are still falling.

“I’ll do it!”

I’ll volunteer to voice the next round of ads on the cheap. That’ll save some money. Heck I’ll even write them. As for the music, the theme we all know and love is from The Cider House Rules soundtrack. So in the meantime when you’re feeling wistful just click this link and enjoy.

Here’s what we’re working on for Friday, December 13th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Friday and Beyond

Paul Gross: Increasing clouds on Friday, but another dry day, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Cloudy Friday night, with a bit of light rain and or wet snow possible. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). I’ll also have your complete weekend forecast.

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – Weekend Traffic

Another weekend means another list of construction projects. Kim DeGiulio will help us get around them.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

6:10 a.m. - Fitness Friday

Looking for something for the exercise guru in your life? Rhonda will have some fitness stocking stuffers that won’t break the bank.

6:35 a.m. - Your Neighborhood

Evrod will introduce you to the woman who feeds those who can’t afford food all across Metro Detroit every single week in more ways than one. In fact, she’s providing food for the soul! See how she makes it all possible.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: Former game show host Bob Barker turns 96! How many years did he host ‘The Price Is Right’?

Answer: 35 years

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: December 13th

National Cocoa Day

National Violin Day

National Day Of The Horse

Pick A Pathologist Pal Day

National Guard Birthday

National Salesperson Day

History Highlights: December 13th

In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson arrived in France, becoming the first chief executive to visit Europe while in office.

In 1978, the Philadelphia Mint began stamping the Susan B. Anthony dollar, which went into circulation the following July.

In 1997, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Los Angeles for the 1 billion-dollar Getty Center, one of the largest arts centers in the United States.

In 2002, Cardinal Bernard Law resigned as Boston archbishop because of the priest sex abuse scandal.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 13th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor Dick Van Dyke is 94.

Actor Christopher Plummer is 90.

Singer Ted Nugent is 71.

Country singer John Anderson is 65.

Singer Morris Day of The Time is 63.

Actor Steve Buscemi is 62.

Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 52.

Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 38.

Singer Taylor Swift is 30.

Local 4 News Today links