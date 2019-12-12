Mitch Albom’s SAY Detroit Radiothon is today: How to donate

SAY Detroit’s biggest annual fundraiser to support the nonprofit’s umbrella of programs benefiting Detroit’s neediest citizens will be held Thursday, December 12 in the North Grand Court of the Somerset Collection in Troy.

In its 8th year, the Mitch Albom SAY Detroit Radiothon will be broadcast live for 15-straight hours on WJR 760AM, running from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The fundraising event, hosted by WJR’s Albom and Ken Brown, will be streaming live to watch on facebook.com/SAYDetroit or here on ClickOnDetroit.com, with frequent cut-ins on WDIV-TV Channel 4. The public is invited to attend at Somerset.

Donors can call 855-955-GIVE (4483) or log on to mitchalbomradiothon.com to donate or bid on auction items and to purchase incentive items. Listeners may also follow the conversation on social media using #SAYDetroit #radiothon.

“The annual Radiothon has become a signature event for the Detroit giving community and a staple in SAY Detroit’s fundraising,” said Albom, who founded SAY Detroit in 2006 with charity partner the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. “We pull out all the stops each year, get the biggest names and best vibes, and put on a show that not only entertains and illuminates but hopefully inspires people to give to their less fortunate neighbors. We can’t wait to be doing it again.”

The Radiothon has raised over $5.7 million since 2012, including more than $1.2 million last year, and has featured celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Dr. Phil, Lily Tomlin, Tim Allen, Jane Pauley, Billy Bob Thornton and JK Simmons calling into the show. Local guests scheduled to appear onsite this year include Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Mayor Mike Duggan and media personalities Bernie Smilovitz, Carmen Harlan and Devin Scillian.

The Radiothon also features those who benefit from the charity’s programming – including the SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic, Working Homes/Working Families, and the SAY Play Center at Lipke Park – as well as SAY Detroit’s partner nonprofits at work in our community.