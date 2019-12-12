Community members voice opinions on social media after City of Dearborn unveils new logo

DEARBORN, Mich. – After a year-long development process the City of Dearborn unveiled a new logo Tuesday.

The community voiced some concern and disappointment on social media after the reveal. More than one social media user said the logo resembled something a waste management company would use.

The city said more than 1,900 community members and business owners and more than 30 stakeholders gave feedback on the development of the logo. The goal was to unify Dearborn’s assets under one brand.

“All steps of this process were ultimately shaped by those who know what makes Dearborn unique, including its amenities and sense of belonging, and at the same time, are able to identify new opportunities for growth and evolution. Given the variety of socioeconomic demographics represented, this brand offers past, present and future residents and business owners the opportunity to rediscover Dearborn in a new way and strengthen community pride,” said Cristina Sheppard-Decius, executive director of the East and West Dearborn DDAs.

According to the city’s website the goals of the re-brand are to: