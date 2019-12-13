3 top spots for salads in Detroit

Got a hankering for salads?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants grew to $25 for the metro area in December of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Polish Village Cafe

First on the list is Polish Village Cafe. Located at 2990 Yemans St., the Polish spot, which offers salads, desserts and more, is the highest-rated salad spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 488 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rocco's Italian Deli

Next up is Midtown's Rocco's Italian Deli, situated at 3627 Cass Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Caucus Club

Caucus Club, a steakhouse and cocktail bar that offers salads and more located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 106 Yelp reviews. Head over to 150 W. Congress St. to see for yourself.

