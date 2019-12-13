GM invests $1.5B to build midsize pickups in Missouri

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – General Motors plans to build its next generation of midsize pickup trucks at a plant in Wentzville, Missouri. The automaker is investing of $1.5 billion into the project.

The plant will receive $1 billion for necessary upgrades to its paint shop, body shop and general assembly line including new tooling, machines and conveyors, according to GM.

"Through this investment, General Motors is making a firm commitment to the State of Missouri, the City of Wentzville and the GM Wentzville team,” said GM president Mark Reuss. “This is part of our comprehensive strategy to invest in growth areas and strengthen our U.S. manufacturing base. GM sells more pickups than any other automaker and we have aggressive plans to build on our strengths.”

This move will help retain 4,000 jobs at the Missouri plant which opened in 1983.

No details have been released on the midsize trucks.

“During the recent round of Collective Bargaining, thousands of UAW members, their families and communities sacrificed to achieve job security for quality, good-paying jobs at their plants,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, Director of the UAW-GM Department.

“Today’s announcement of a $1 billion investment will retain 4,000 jobs and shows commitment for a future mid-size truck in Wentzville. This is a testament to the quality of UAW work at Wentzville and the solidarity UAW members have shown to preserve and grow good-paying jobs here in America.”