Michigan State University board approves $10.3M for Eppley Center building updates

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has approved $10.3 million plan for infrastructural upgrades of the Eppley Center, located in the university’s Business College Complex, at its meeting Friday.

Upgrades will primarily focus on the 58-year-old building’s safety and cooling systems with fixes to its fire alarm, suppression, heating/cooling systems as well as LED light fixtures, according to the university.

"It is vitally important that the critical support services our students need are as accessible as possible,” said Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta. “We’ve made a commitment to align our facilities to promote student success, and this investment will deliver on that for years to come.”

The building will be restructured to create a space for undergraduate advising and academic support resources, including computer labs.

The board’s next meeting is Feb. 14.