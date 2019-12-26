Stream using Local 4 Apps

Streaming

Exciting news for those of you who like your entertainment on demand; we stream via multiple platforms like Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, and most smart TVs!

Just search “WDIV” and find the Local 4 app to stream live Local 4 shows, segments you may have missed, documentaries (interested in Jimmy Hoffa?), and Big Events. We also have up to date weather and opened the historical vault of old programs that you forgot you love.

Podcasts

Our highly popular podcasts are also available for streaming and on-the-go listening. We have Shattered, our true crime podcast for those who like a bit of mystery or twisted tales, history topics on Mismatched, and Detroit colloquiums on You Got a Friend in Detroit. Listen on your phones (that fancy new iPhone 11 needs some use, eh?) by downloading wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen on the TV app we just mentioned; just look for the category “podcasts.”

Smart Devices

A lot of people got the new smart speakers like Amazon Alexa and Google Home over the holidays. Well, guess what? We’re there too! The Local4Casters have up to date weather reports you can hear on your new device. Just add WDIV-Local 4 to your flash briefing, then when you ask your device to “play the news” you’ll get weather reports whenever you want them.

Phone Apps

Our ClickOnDetroit app makes it easier than ever to get the latest news, weather, sports, entertainment and more from Detroit’s news leader, ClickOnDetroit and WDIV Local 4! Our Local4Casters app has tons of features, like an interactive live radar, current conditions, the hourly and 10-day forecast, severe weather alerts, and live storm coverage. Both apps are available for free download in your phone’s app store when you search “WDIV.”

The Local 4 News TV app, the Local4Casters app, the ClickOnDetroit app, and The NBC App are more useful than ever, so make sure to download if you haven’t already.

Your friends at Local 4 wanted to join in on the fun of playing with all of your shiny, new holiday gifts. So now, with all of the newest technology, we are here for you when you need us easier than ever. Let’s head into the New Year and the future of news and entertainment, together!