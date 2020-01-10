45ºF

NB I-75 closed at I-475 after rushing water creates void under roadway

Emergency repairs underway

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

MDOT: Crews are currently reviewing the extent of the void under the NB I-75 roadway caused by rushing water.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Northbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Genesee County after a void was created underneath the roadway by rushing water.

MDOT says emergency repairs are underway at northbound I-75 and I-475. The freeway is closed.

“Crews are currently reviewing the extent of the void under the NB I-75 roadway caused by rushing water. A fix will be established this morning and repairs will begin ASAP.”

