Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K on Poker Lotto game

LANSING, Mich. – A Detroit man feels blessed after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Poker Lotto game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the cards drawn on Jan. 4: jack of clubs, queen of spades, seven of hearts, nine of hearts, and four of diamonds. The player bought his winning ticket at the Royal Liquor store, located at 30444 West 8 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

“I play the Poker Lotto game often,” said the 42-year-old player. “I was checking the numbers online the night of the drawing and when I saw I had matched them all, I was in disbelief. I just sat there staring and my whole body was numb.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to take care of his family: “Winning this prize is surreal, it feels like such a blessing!”

Poker Lotto offers players two great games in every hand: a chance to win instantly right in the store and walk out with a cash prize from $2 to $500; plus, a nightly lotto drawing with prizes ranging from $3 to the grand prize of $100,000. Each Poker Lotto play is $2 and may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state.

Players should keep in mind that the nightly drawing is an entirely separate game from the instant-win game played when they purchase a ticket. Winning the instant-win game is based on whether they are dealt a winning poker hand. The nightly drawing is exclusively a matching game. Cards from the nightly drawing are not used to form a winning poker hand. To win a prize in the nightly drawing, a player must match two or more cards with the cards drawn.