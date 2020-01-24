Michigan couple killed after going back into burning home to rescue pets

KALKASKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan couple was killed after going back into their burning home to try and rescue their pets.

The fire was reported in Kalkaska Township early Thursday morning, just after midnight, WPBN reports. The initial call reported that the two people inside had gotten out of the house and were outside.

But when crews arrived, the two people had re-entered the home to try and rescue their pets, police told WPBN.

“It’s very unfortunate that they wen’t back in but people love their animals and kids and some equate both as being the same thing so it’s hard to judge,” said Derek Hogerheide, the Kalkaska Township Fire Chief. “I know they’re animal lovers, they’re good people so it’s very unfortunate we had them out and they made that decision to go back in.”

Neighbors said the couple had two dogs, a cat, a miniature horse and goats.

Rescue efforts were called off due to dangerous conditions. The couple was identified as Brian William Curry, 56, and Sheryl Renee Curry, 56.