Michigan DNR: Black lake sturgeon season lasts one day

LANSING, Mich. – This year’s sturgeon season was cut short when it ended about six hours after it started on Saturday.

The season began 8 a.m. Saturday and ended at 1:40 p.m the same day.

The fishing season was scheduled to run Feb. 1 until Feb. 5, or until the harvest quota had been reached. The Department of Natural Resources set a harvest quota of six to prevent over fishing, but seven fish were caught.

According to a statement by the DNR, 472 registered anglers were on the ice, the highest total since the inception of the open sturgeon fishery.

According to the DNR, three of the six sturgeon harvested were males ranging from 44 to 60 inches in length, and 16 to 51 pounds in weight. The three females ranged from 47 to 75 inches long, and 19 to 100 pounds in weight.