News

The Rolling Stones announce 2020 tour with Detroit show in June

First Detroit show since 2015

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

The Rolling Stones 'No Filter' Tour Opening Night At Croke Park In Dublin on May 17, 2018. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
DETROIT – You can’t always get what you want -- unless you want to see The Rolling Stones in Detroit this June.

The legendary rock group announced “The No Filter Tour 2020” -- and it’s coming to Detroit. The Rolling Stones will play Ford Field on June 10.

American Express pre-sale begins on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. Tickets to the general public are on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

The Stones last played in Detroit back in 2015, with a show at Comerica Park.

