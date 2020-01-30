41 concerts coming to Southeast Michigan in 2020

It’s going to be another busy year on the concert calendar around town, with several big names slated to visit Southeast Michigan in 2020.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest concerts coming to Southeast Michigan in 2020:

The Lumineers - Feb. 7 - Little Caesars Arena

The Lumineers announced a 2020 headlining North American tour and will visit Little Caesars Arena on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m.

Garth Brooks - Feb. 22 - Ford Field

Music legend Garth Brooks will visit Detroit in February. Brooks, the best-selling solo album artist in the U.S., will play Ford Field on February 22, 2020. It will be his only stadium date in Michigan.

Morris Day & The Time - March 5 - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino

Sound Board will welcome Morris Day & The Time, Live In Concert, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 8PM.

Zac Brown Band - March 14 - Little Caesars Arena

Zac Brown Band announced they are extending their highly successful summer 2019 “The Owl Tour” to include spring 2020 dates, including a performance at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Blake Shelton - March 21 - Little Caesars Arena

Shelton will hit the road once again for “Friends and Heroes 2020” beginning Thursday, February 13 in Portland, OR. The 16-date run will hit major cities throughout the Midwest and West Coast, including a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Joining him is very special guest Lauren Alaina as well as appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

Billie Eilish - March 23 - Little Caesars Arena

Fresh off her Grammy success, Billie Eilish’s new tour will visit Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Third Eye Blind - March 23 - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Third Eye Blind is coming to Royal Oak in March. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Kenny G - March 29 - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino

Sound Board announced An Evening with Kenny G on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7:30PM.

Leslie Odom Jr. - March 30 - El Club

The Grammy and Tony Award winning singer, best known as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, will be in Detroit in March at El Club.

Elton John - May 1, May 2 - Little Caesars Arena

Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, has announced 2 new concert dates at the Little Caesars Arena on Friday, May 1st and Saturday, May 2nd as part of his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour after selling out 2 previous shows in Detroit.

Tech N9ne - May 14 - Fillmore Detroit

Tech N9ne, Jelly Roll, Krizz Kaliko, King ISO, Maez301 will all be at The Fillmore Detroit on May 14. This is an all ages event. Doors to the public open at 7pm.

Tame Impala - May 31 - Little Caesars Arena

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) will release his fourth studio album, The Slow Rush on February 14 (Interscope), and today he announces a full North American tour in support of the album. The tour includes a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. and Perfume Genius will provide support.

Rascal Flatts - June 12 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Rascal Flatts announced a final tour with a stop in Southeast Michigan in June. The “Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour" will kick off on June 11 in Indianapolis. The tour includes a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 12.

James Taylor, Jackson Browne - June 13 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Taylor has announced a major U.S. tour with special guest Jackson Browne, kicking off on May 15 in New Orleans. The tour will reach 26 cities nationwide, including a visit to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Maroon 5 - June 16 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Maroon 5 announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour. These upcoming tour dates mark the biggest U.S. shows of the band’s career, with the group playing DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Meghan Trainor will open for all show dates on the band’s multi-country tour.

Halsey - June 26 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Grammy award-nominated, multi-platinum artist Halsey will bring the North American leg of her world tour to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will include supporting acts CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo.

Alice Cooper and Tesla - June 27 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has announced his “Summer 2020 Tour” plans to include a performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Cooper will be touring North America with Tesla and special guest Lita Ford.

Dave Matthews Band - June 30 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Dave Matthews Band has just announced the dates for its 2020 North American summer tour to include DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Nickelback - July 2 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Nickelback is set to hit the road this summer, bringing some of their biggest hits to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Thursday, July 2 at 6:30p.m. on the band’s 2020 headlining tour.

Barenaked Ladies - July 4 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Barenaked Ladies announced their extensive “Last Summer On Earth Tour” of North America in 2020 to include a performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, July 4 at 7 p.m. Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will join.

Journey, Pretenders - July 5 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

The 60+ date tour includes a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sunday, July 5 at 7 p.m.

Billy Joel - July 10 - Comerica Park

Legendary musician Billy Joel will make his first-ever stadium appearance at Comerica Park on Friday, July 10.

Roger Waters - July 14 - Little Caesars Arena

Roger Waters returns to North America in 2020 with an all-new tour stopping at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

Harry Styles - July 17 - Little Caesars Arena

Harry Styles has announced a 2020 world tour, “Love On Tour,” in support of his upcoming album Fine Line. The extensive run of shows will begin in April in the UK and will travel across Europe and North America before concluding in Mexico in October. Styles will perform at Little Caesars Arena with special guest singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis on Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

Bon Jovi - July 19 - Little Caesars Arena

The legendary band Bon Jovi will visit Detroit this summer with special guest Bryan Adams. The show is at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Daryl Hall & John Oates - July 20 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced a 32-date North American summer tour with Squeeze and KT Tunstall. Produced by Live Nation, the latest tour by the best-selling duo of all-time will visit DTE Energy Music Theatre on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Alanis Morissette - July 21 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Alanis Morissette announced that she will be embarking on a 31-date North American tour to include a performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

Rod Stewart - July 25 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer/songwriter announced details for his highly anticipated 2020 summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick. The tour will visit DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Chicago, Rick Springfield - July 31 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Chicago announced a North American summer amphitheater tour with music icon Rick Springfield. Revered for their dynamic vocals and rich instrumentals, Chicago and Springfield will bring their hits to fans in venues across the U.S. and Canada, including DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Alicia Keys - Aug. 18 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Alicia Keys announced “ALICIA – The World Tour,” her highly anticipated return to the stage. Keys will bring her repertoire of worldwide hits to iconic venues across North America and Europe, including a stop at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill as part of the Fifth Third Bank Concert Series on Tuesday, August 18 at 8 p.m.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer - Aug. 19 - Comerica Park

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, three of the biggest acts in rock music, announced they will be heading out on the road together for the first time ever on “THE HELLA MEGA TOUR” presented by Harley-Davidson. The tour includes a stop in Detroit at Comerica Park on Wednesday, August 19 at 5:30 p.m. The Interrupters will appear as special guest.

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe - Aug. 20 -- Comerica Park

“The Stadium Tour” featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will hit select cities in the U.S. where each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while promising to perform their stadium sized anthems. It is including Comerica Park in The District Detroit on Thursday, August 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Lady Antebellum - Aug. 22 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Lady Antebellum announced details for the “Ocean 2020 Tour” launching May 21 in Albuquerque, NM. Lady A has tapped very special guest Jake Owen as direct support along with openers Maddie & Tae as they take the tour nationwide this summer, including a date at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, August 22.

The Beach Boys - Aug. 25 - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

The Beach Boys will pull into town to perform at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on the campus of Oakland University on Tuesday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Alan Jackson - Aug. 28 - Little Caesars Arena

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to fans in Michigan with a concert at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

Justin Bieber - Aug. 29 - Ford Field

Justin Bieber will be at Ford Field this summer for the CHANGES Tour! The tour will feature support from Kehlani & Jaden Smith.

Matchbox Twenty - Sept. 1 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” will stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre with special guest The Wallflowers on Tuesday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m.

My Chemical Romance - Sept. 9 - Little Caesars Arena

After a series of teasers and a reunion show in Los Angeles last month, My Chemical Romance announced the band’s first North American tour in nine years. The tour kicks off Sept. 9 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

KISS - Sept. 11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Rock n roll legends KISS have announced the last legs of their final tour, the “End Of The Road Tour”. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will include a performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest and fellow rock icon David Lee Roth will provide support.

Vampire Weekend - Sept. 24 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Vampire Weekend will bring their “Father of the Bride” tour to Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in support of their recent album Father of the Bride.

Alabama - Oct. 23 - Fox Theatre

Alabama’s “50th Anniversary Tour” has officially been rescheduled and will visit the Fox Theatre on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7 p.m.