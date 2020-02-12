Really don’t like your ex? Celebrate Valentine’s Day by naming a cockroach after them

NEAR FAIRSEAT, United Kingdom – For less than $2, you can celebrate Valentine's Day by dedicating a cockroach to that special ex-someone in your life.

The opportunity provided by the Hemsley Conservation Centre in the United Kingdom was so popular last year that has again returned.

You can name the roach online, so even Americans can take advantage of the opportunity.

It's like revenge, but no one gets hurt and they won't know there's a cockroach crawling around that has their name, unless you really don't like them and decide to tell them.

The program helps raise funds for projects at the zoo.

To name a cockroach, click here.