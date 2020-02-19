Morning Show Insider: What Kim DeGiulio loves about weddings

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: While Jason is off enjoying mid-winter break with his family, I’ve been filling in for him on Live in the D. It’s the perfect week for me to fill in because it’s wedding week! I loovveee weddings! So far this week we’ve given away a diamond ring and a trip to Mackinac island to our viewers and we’re just getting started. My husband and I are in that phase of our lives when we have about 8 (give or take) weddings a year! It’s been a crazy couple of years getting to all of those weddings but it’s been so much fun. We have been to so many different weddings. From weddings at country clubs, to camp sites, to wine country to barn weddings to our wedding: in an old factory, we’ve seen a lot. I think weddings are so cool because each one is so different and you really get the chance to see each couples taste through their wedding choices. For example, some couples want the big 3-tier cake, others want no cake and just a dessert table. Some couples want to get married in a church, some want to get married on a beach. Some men want to wear a tux while others want to keep it more casual with a suit. Really anything goes these days. It’s awesome!

I also love how weddings give you an excuse to travel and sometimes see places around the US or even the world that you may not have ever had the chance to see. Last year, I traveled to Sonoma for the first time for Rhonda’s wedding. Let’s just say, I’m hooked! I can’t wait to make my way back to that area again. This year Kevin and I have plans to travel to Maine and South Carolina for weddings. We’ve both never been to either of those areas of our country. We also have a few local weddings which is nice. It’s fun to meet people at local weddings who are just experiencing Detroit for the first time.

While I enjoy going to weddings and I of course loved my own wedding, I hated the planning process. It was stressful to make so many decisions and I was constantly stressed about the cost of the big day adding up. However, it was worth all of the stress! My advice to any bride out there going through it right now, it’s all going to be okay! Try to remember that your wedding is for you and your fiancé and your families coming together as one. The other stuff is fun but it’s just fluff. In the end, the wedding will be over and you’ll be married and that’s the best part!!

Make sure to tune in for the rest of wedding on Live in the D. It’s happening for the rest of the week starting at 10am!

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, February 20th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Bundle Up!

Brandon Roux: We do have some cloud cover moving in overnight which may help our temps stay in the middle teens, and wind chills will be subzero to single digits first thing Thursday morning. It will be a nice mix of sun and clouds as temps struggle in this cool pool of air maxing out in the middle 20s tomorrow and winds NW 7-12 mph all day. It’s another subzero wind chill start in spots Friday under clear skies, and bright sunshine will be a beautiful sight to end this work and school week. Highs Friday should be back in the mid 30s and winds will pick up again SW 7-17 mph keeping a cooler feel in the air all day. It’s a good thing you didn’t put away the winter gear because we’ll need some layers for the rest of this week.

All Morning - Democratic Debate Recap

For the first time, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will join the debate stage alongside all of the other candidates in Nevada on NBC at 9pm. We’ll have a complete recap when you wake up.

5:45 a.m. – Black History Month

This month on Local 4 News Today, we are celebrating Black History Month with some really great stories. Profiles on amazing people and incredible places. Be sure to tune in each morning for a new story.

6:40 a.m. - Help Me Hank: Scam Alert

Taking a trip for spring break? You could be an easy target for scammers. Help Me Hank has simple ways to protect yourself.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: Wednesday was Smokey Robinson’s 80th birthday! What local high school did he attend?

Answer: Northern High School

National Days: February 20th

National Cherry Pie Day

National Love Your Pet Day

History Highlights: February 20th

In 1792, President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.

In 1862, William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Abraham Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.

In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws intended to protect the public’s health.

In 1938, Anthony Eden resigned as British foreign secretary following Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s decision to negotiate with Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

In 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down safely in the Atlantic Ocean 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.

In 1965, America’s Ranger 8 spacecraft crashed on the moon, as planned, after sending back thousands of pictures of the lunar surface.

In 1971, the National Emergency Warning Center in Colorado erroneously ordered U.S. radio and TV stations off the air; some stations heeded the alert, which was not lifted for about 40 minutes.

In 1987, a bomb left by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski exploded behind a computer store in Salt Lake City, seriously injuring store owner Gary Wright. Soviet authorities released Jewish activist Josef Begun.

In 1999, movie reviewer Gene Siskel died at a hospital outside Chicago at age 53.

Celebrity Birthdays: February 20th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor Sidney Poitier is 93.

Actress Sandy Duncan is 74.

Actor Peter Strauss is 73.

Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 60.

Model Cindy Crawford is 54.

Actress Lili Taylor is 53.

Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 45.

Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 39.

Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 36.

Singer Rihanna is 32.

