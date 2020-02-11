Celebrating Black History: Interview with trail blazing Oakland County Judge Shelia Johnson
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Shelia Johnson is a judge for the 46th District Court in Michigan.
The court encompasses the greater Southfield area of Oakland County. Johnson is it’s first African American judge.
We sat down for an exclusive interview with the judge as part of our Black History Month special coverage -- watch above.
