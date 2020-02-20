Astronaut to give Army oath of enlistment to more than 800 future soldiers from space

FORT KNOX, Ky. – More than 800 future U.S. soldiers across the country will take an oath of enlistment given by an Army astronaut from space next week.

Col. Andrew Morgan will administer the oath live from the International Space Station on Feb. 26 to future soldiers in more than 100 locations. He will also answer questions from schools.

The first ever nationwide oath of enlistment is the result of a partnership between NASA and Space Center Houston and U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

Morgan is part of the U.S. Army Astronaut Detachment. The detachment helps NASA with flight crew and provides engineering expertise. There are currently three active duty Army astronauts.