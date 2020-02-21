Friday Finds: New music to check out – Feb. 21, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

The Drug In Me Is Reimagined -- Falling in Reverse

Falling in Reverse released a slowed down version of “The Drug In Me Is You,” which was originally released in 2011.

“I felt the darkness as it tried to pull me down / The kind of dark that haunts a hundred-year-old house / I wrestle with my thoughts, I shook the hand of doubt / Running from my past, I’m praying ‘Feet, don’t fail me now’”

In this version, frontman Ronnie Radke’s vocals rule the track. It’s haunting, emotional and a truly beautiful rendition of this song. There’s a slow buildup until a sudden drop and the ultimate crescendo near the end of the song.

“If we are born to die and we all die to live / Then what’s the point of living life if it just contradicts?”

Industry Games -- Chika

Rapper Chika isn’t playing “Industry Games,” and she makes it known on her newest track.

She calls out people in the music industry who don’t actually love what they do while rapping cocky lines over a catchy beat. She reiterates how she is on a mission, describing the success she is after.

“I can hear the snakes, they hissing, tryna break my mission / ’Cause I know who I’m 'bout to be / I just tell 'em h**, tell 'em / I got too much on my plate / And I know that I’m a sight to see, yeah”

Chika is a new artist to keep an eye on this year.

If you like "Industry Games," here are some other songs by Chika worth checking out: No Squares | High Rises | Can't Explain It |

Ohio -- King Princess

King Princess released a deluxe version of her album “Cheap Queen” and with it came a song titled “Ohio.”

The track starts off slow and seductive. Her voice moves gently as she sings the lyrics. Black and white video shows her on a small stage, singing to a small crowd.

“How’s it been in Ohio, babe? / Do you think about me when you’re going home? / 'Cause I’ve been getting rich, but everything I love is broke / So what’s good? Is it me or is it you?”

Then, in an instant everything changes. She rips off the wig and the dress, and she’s on a much larger stage performing for a much larger crowd. The music takes on a punk-rock tone and the video is now in color. There are rapid cuts moving to a headbanging beat. The song still holds its seductive quality.

“Call here and I’ll / Show you what I like about it / I don’t know what’s best for me babe / But come here and I’ll / Show what you like about it”

Wrong Time -- Hippie Sabotage

Hippie Sabotage recently dropped two new songs before the duo hits the road.

One of the tracks, “Wrong Time,” is about sticking it out when things happen at the wrong time but the right place. It has two contrasting stories -- one with fighting and arguing, followed by one with laughing after moving past that.

“I was in the wrong time, and right place / And I never should have looked into your face / And I always thought that we could maintain / And I never meant to cause you no pain”

Hippie Sabotage will perform in Grand Rapids on March 26.

Yoko Ono (Acoustic with Matt Maeson) -- Moby Rich

Moby Rich collaborated with Matt Maeson for a stripped version of their song “Yoko Ono.”

It’s the perfect blend of gentle and emotional. It would be a good song to cruise to on a cool summer night with the windows down. We’ll have to wait awhile longer to do that, though.

“I don’t wanna take from you / I don’t need an IOU / Keep your pockets superglued / I got nothin', you got nothin’ / Be my Yoko Ono muse / Serotonin, bulletproof / Never better, never blue / I got nothin', you got nothin'”

“Moby Rich asked me to hop on a song with them ... And so I did. Yoko One feat. Ya baby boi is up on the streaming machines," Maeson said on social media.

“Happy Valentine’s Day everyone. Our stripped version of ‘Yoko Ono’ has been born into the world. Matt Maeson lended his voice to the track and made it infinitely better. Hope you guys love it,” Moby Rich said on Facebook."

If you like "Yoko Ono," here are some other songs by Moby Rich worth checking out: Loser | Yoko Ono | Truth Hurts | Oil Spill | Blink |

