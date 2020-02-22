Flashpoint 2/23/20: Sit down interview with Gretchen Whitmer on her campaign promise to fix Michigan’s roads

DETROIT – It was another busy political week on the national scene.

From that vigorous and at times nasty democratic debate Wednesday night to the sentencing of Roger Stone on Thursday.

But on Sunday we are once again going to set aside the national view for one that is dialed in on our fair peninsulas.

Those peninsulas are filled with challenges for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, especially the highways and byways that traverse them.

Fixing the roads was of course Whitmer’s campaign centerpiece. And after no-fault reform, there seemed to be promise for partnerships between the governor’s office and the legislature. That relationship now seems quite fractured and the governor is trying to go around them to fix the roads with bonds. But that’s just one concern, though perhaps the biggest.

She’s also got a long list of environmental worries, rising lake levels that are putting big chunks of Michigan into the water. Whitmer is also still facing criticism for her budget tactics which some felt put some very vulnerable Michiganders in peril so that she could make a point.

But she also had a very high profile moment and pretty strong reviews in delivering the democratic response to the State of the Union address highlighting Michigan’s electoral importance, but perhaps her own as well. Whitmer will be on Flashpoint Sunday morning to talk about all of that.

And are we doing primaries the right way, especially with regard to Michigan? Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan’s 12th congressional district is again calling for change. She will be on Flashpoint too Sunday.

Segment One:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Segment Two:

Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan’s 12th congressional district

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode