Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 28, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Number of complaints against former University of Michigan doctor accused of sexual abuse reach 100

More people come forward alleging abuse by a former doctor at the University of Michigan. Doctor Robert E. Anderson died in 2008, but between 1963 and 2003 he saw countless athletes and many of them are continuing to contact the university with complaints of abuse. There are also new allegations that accuse Anderson of helping young men avoid the Vietnam War in exchange for sexual favors.