Local 4 News at 4 -- Mar. 2, 2020

US death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to six Monday and the disease spread to even more countries and world capitals, even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in six weeks.

The virus has battered Wall Street for days with a series of steep drops. Today we are seeing signs of recovery as the Dow climbed more than 700 points.