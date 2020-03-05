Morning Show Insider: Jason Carr broke his 38-month streak

DETROIT – Jason Carr: Earlier this week, I got up on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m., showered, put on my suit, was about to leave for work, and just stopped. Breaking a 38-month streak of not calling in, I called in. And then went back to bed aching and shivering.

Hours later I had a choice to make: what to wear for warmth to go to urgent care. Spotting a thermal underwear shirt I went with that. But it felt not enough. So I picked a crew-neck graphic t-shirt I've owned since 2005 to layer up because it seemed logical.

After the subsequent visit and prescription (but not corona virus diagnosis), I returned home to sweat it out under blankets on the couch. My attire was entirely functional. Warmth. And I certainly didn't care I looked like a grunge-era roadie.

So my daughter comes home from school and immediately notices I look like a grunge-era roadie. Well...she notices I’ve never worn a t-shirt over a thermal long-sleeved shirt in the entire time she’s known me, which is nine years. And this is pronounced “cool.”

To the best of my knowledge, she knows nothing of grunge music or grunge-era fashion.

Aside from the fact I don't feel remotely cool hopped up on Tamiflu and hot Vernor's with lemon-- my hair disheveled and my body weak-- I'm struck by my daughter's subjective take on my appearance. She's so used to me being in dad gear anything else has to be cool, right?

Or...

Is grunge genetic? My wife loves early-to-mid Nineties rock music. Grunge was her jam. Me? Can't stand it. Never liked it. Never will.

And that includes the clothes.

My crowning achievement as an influencer on my daughter's clothes was a graphic hoodie featuring the RUN-DMC logo when she was 2-3 years old. I must find that in my size so the next time I get sick (hopefully longer than 38 months from now) I can once again be REALLY cool.

I mean, It's Tricky.

See what I did there?

Here’s what we’re working on for Friday, March 6th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Warm Weekend!

Paul Gross: We regress back to some wintry weather on Friday, as snow showers continue through the morning, and it becomes windy…a north wind at 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph is likely. Temperatures won’t budge much, and remain in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) all day, with wind chills in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Skies clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

The weekend continues to look amazing, with a ton of sun both days. Highs Saturday in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) with very light wind, and highs Sunday in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) with an afternoon breeze developing.

Don’t forget that we go back onto Daylight Saving Time this weekend!

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – Weekend Construction

Another weekend in Metro Detroit means more orange barrels. We’ll help you get around the projects.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

6:15 a.m. - Fitness Friday

Rhonda Walker pays another visit to the new OrangeTheory in Detroit’s New Center for Fitness Friday. It’s a unique workout that might be just what you’re looking for.

6:40 a.m. – Your Neighborhood

Evrod Cassimy will take us inside a place where Detroit’s homeless population can get a free meal, a shower and a warmup for a bit. It’s all right in the middle of Downtown Detroit.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday Question: The ice rink in Detroit’s Campus Martius closes for the season this weekend. What does the name Campus Martius mean?

Answer: Field of Mars

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: March 6th

National Dentist's Day

National Dress Day

National Frozen Food Day

National Oreo Cookie Day

National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

National Dress in Blue Day - First Friday in March

National Speech and Debate Education Day - First Friday in March

National Employee Appreciation Day

History Highlights: March 6th

In 1912, Oreo sandwich cookies were first introduced by the National Biscuit Co.

In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.

In 2008, a Palestinian killed eight students at a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem before he was slain; Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip praised the operation in a statement, and thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate.

In 2016, former first lady Nancy Reagan died in Los Angeles at age 94.

Celebrity Birthdays: March 6th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

TV personality Willard Scott (“Today”) is 86.

Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 80.

Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 64.

Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” ”NYPD Blue”) is 57.

Comedian Wanda Sykes is 56.

Actress Rachel Weisz is 50.

Actress Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 46.

Actor Tobias Menzies (“Outlander,” ”Game of Thrones”) is 46.

