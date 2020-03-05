WDIV named ‘Station of the Year’ by Michigan Association of Broadcasters for 6th year straight

DETROIT – WDIV-TV Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, is honored to be recognized as Station of the Year for the sixth year in a row. The station won for broadcasting excellence in 14 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters -- 11 best and 13 merit awards for Market 1.

“We all do this work because we love it and we think it’s important,” said Vice-President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “It’s the people in our communities that help us strive to provide the best information possible because we know they rely on us for that. And getting recognition for what we do is always gratifying.”

First Place/Best In Category

· Breaking News: (Devastating Floods)

· Community Involvement: THAW, Mental Health Day, Blood Drives, Weather Radios, Help Me Hank Shutdown Survival Guide

· Investigative Story: “Trashing the City” – Local 4 Defenders ride along as Detroit Police arrest illegal dumping suspects

· Newscast: Local 4 News at 6 p.m. (5/1/19)

· News Anchor: Kimberly Gill

· News Special: “Child Killer” (2/13/19)

· News Reporter: Shawn Ley

· Special Interest Programming: Live in the D – “Out on the Town” (8/22/19)

· Marketing Materials & Promos: Local 4Casters App

· Use of New Media: Child Killer (3/19/19)

· Sports: Steve Yzerman Returns Home (4/19/19)

Merit Awards

· Breaking News: Seniors Escape Raging Fire (9/23/19, 11 p.m.)

· Investigative Story: “Charging the City” (10/14/19)

· Newscast: Local 4 News at 11 p.m. (11/20/19)

· New Anchor: Devin Scillian

· New Special – “Hoffa” (12/4/19)

· Weathercast: Ice Forecast

· News Reporter: Nick Monacelli

· Photojournalist: Alex Atwell

· Mini-Documentary or Series: “Guard Rail Danger” (6/25/19)

· Marketing Materials & Promos: Local 4 Moments

· Special Interest Programming: “All 4 Pets” (12/18/19)

· Use of New Media: “Hoffa” (12/3/19)

· Sports: One-On-One with Ice Cube (6/20/19)

The Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year. The awards were announced Wednesday evening at the MAB’s annual Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference in Lansing.