Detroit casinos prepare for sports betting during NCAA basketball tournament

DETROIT – It’s expected to generate $10 billion in wagers this year.

Now, Michigan state lawmakers are hoping to get a slice of all that money that goes into sports betting during college basketball tournament time. They’re putting pressure on Michigan’s Gaming Control Board to give the final approval.

The board has yet to set an official starting date for legal in-person sports betting. But the lack of a timeline isn’t stopping Detroit casinos from getting ready. The MGM Grand already has unveiled its Moneyline sports betting bar, and now it has several kiosks ready to be fired up just a few feet away. The kiosks are an added layer of convenience for gamblers to place bets.

The “March Madness” NCAA tournament begins March 17. It’s expected in-person sports betting will be ready to go by then. Rules for online betting, however, will still be a little ways away.

