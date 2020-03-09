Michigan Lottery: 19-year-old wins nearly $200K Fast Cash jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – Listening to a friend really paid off for a 19-year-old man who won $199,122 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 50X The Cash Fast Cash game.

“My buddy and I were in the store and he bought a 50X The Cash ticket and lost,” said Jarret Vanenkevort. “I asked him what game I should try, and he told me to buy a 50X The Cash ticket. I listened to his advice, and the next thing I know, I’m staring at a ticket worth almost $200,000!”

Vanenkevort, of Bark River, bought his winning ticket at White’s Grocery, located at 4203 U.S Highway 2 in Escanaba. Bark River is about 12 miles west of Escanaba.

“My buddy couldn’t believe I won the jackpot, and neither could anyone else,” said Vanenkevort. “It’s taken a lot of convincing when I tell people I won. My grandpa still thinks it might be fake.”

Vanenkevort visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new truck and then save the remainder.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Big Bowling Bucks – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $600 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

50X The Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Lucky 7s – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $4,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

100X The Cash – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately.

In 2019, players won more than $61 million playing Fast Cash games.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.